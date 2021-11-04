DNO reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

2021/11/04 | 14:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported third quarter revenues of USD 253 million, a 38 percent quarter-on-quarter increase driven by higher North Sea sales and strengthening commodity prices.The Company's operating profit climbed seven percent to USD 65 million, weighed down by non-cash net impairments of USD 40 million primarily related […]

