Genel Energy expects Output to be Slightly Below 2020 Average

2021/11/04

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shares in Genel Energy were trading down 3.5 percent on Thursday morning following the company's trading and operations update in respect of the third quarter and first nine months of 2021.The company said it now expects production in the year to be slightly below the 2020 average of 31,980 bopd.Bill Higgs, Chief Executive […]

