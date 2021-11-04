Erbil's first Agricultural Fair Opens

2021/11/04 | 15:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday launched Erbil's first-ever agriculture fair, for farming and animal products.The fair is supervised by the Iraqi ministry of agriculture and the Kurdistan Region ministry of agriculture and water resources.PM Barzani said the fair is an important step towards developing Iraq's agriculture."This fair will be a starting […]

