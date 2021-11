2021/11/05 | 03:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Republic of Korea supports vulnerable families in Iraq to put food on the table The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a US$1 million contribution from the Republic of Korea to support WFP's food assistance for up to 327,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) and Syrian refugees until the end of the year, […]

