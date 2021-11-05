2021/11/05 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Two more companies have won contracts with the United Nations in Iraq: SAGMAN Company for Construction and Contracting Ltd: Construction of low-cost housing units in Dkory, Sinjar, Ninewa Governorate; Contract value $311,168; Sar Albraa for General Contract and Trade Ltd.: Renovation and Extension of the Existing Internal Road at UNAMI Field Support […]

read more UN Awards More Contracts in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.