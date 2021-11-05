UK SFO reclaims £100,000 from Unaoil Executive

2021/11/05 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Following a successful investigation and conviction of four individuals for corruption at Unaoil, the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has recovered criminal gains of almost £100,000 from a former senior executive.The full amount must now be paid into the public purse within 28 days.Earlier this year, the SFO was praised by HM Crown […]

