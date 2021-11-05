2021/11/05 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Following a successful investigation and conviction of four individuals for corruption at Unaoil, the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has recovered criminal gains of almost £100,000 from a former senior executive.
The full amount must now be paid into the public purse within 28 days.
Earlier this year, the SFO was praised by HM Crown […]
The full amount must now be paid into the public purse within 28 days.
Earlier this year, the SFO was praised by HM Crown […]
read more UK SFO reclaims £100,000 from Unaoil Executive first appeared on Iraq Business News.