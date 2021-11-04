2021/11/05 | 04:58 - Source: Iraq News

Paul A Master Builder Without The Tithe

Jonathan Kithcart's "Paul A Master Builder Without the Tithe" is a Christian handbook filled with truth and insight about the new testament tithing system.

During these last days with this Coronavirus and uncertainty, people are looking for the Truth in every situation and what the Lord’s will is for our lives especially considering His Word.”

— Jonathan Kithcart

GASTONIA, NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Paul: A Master Builder Without the Tithe”: a fascinating account that talks about the tithing system of the Christian Church where tithe teachers are persuading Christians to tithe to the Church through their false teachings.



The book also shows a shocking event about tainted freedom with what the Church gives to the future Christian generation when this so-called diabolical “Tithing system” continues.



“Paul: A Master Builder Without the Tithe” is the creation of published author Jonathan Kithcart, an author who loves to read, play basketball, and chess.



Kithcart is a writer who also has a heart for music.Kithcart writes, “This book is mainly about the so-called ‘Tithing System’ within the Church of Jesus Christ and the Ten Pastors that were asked this one heart-searching questions i.e.



concerning, Paul this wise master builder of the Gospel to the gentiles: Did the Apostle Paul Teach Tithing to the Church?? And their response and or lack thereof.



You will surely be shocked with amazement at their lack of understanding and knowledge concerning what they are teaching the saints of the new covenant that was purchased with the blood of the Lamb of God, and the freedom that we have to give without percentages is tainted with this heresy in the Church today.”Published by Book Vine Press, Kithcart’s new book serves as an awakening reminder to all Christian readers that they should break the bad system of their Church for them to be able to free from the false teaching these tithe teachers are telling them.Through this book, the author wants the readers to know and realize that the apostle Paul has instructed the Galatians, “Stand fast therefore in the liberty by which Christ has made us free, and do not be entangled again with a yoke of bondage.



(Gal.5:1)”.About Book Vine Press:Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company.



We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB).



Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience.



We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

John KithcartBook Vine Press+1 704-451-8842email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

You just read:

News Provided By

November 04, 2021, 16:25 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release