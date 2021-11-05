Call for an investigation into ‘Turkey's use of chemical weapons in Iraqi Kurdistan'

2021/11/05 | 08:44 - Source: Iraq News

Click to read the article in Turkish / Kurdish

In a press release dated November 3, the Kurdish Friendship Group in the European Parliament have called for "international investigation into Turkey's use of chemical weapons in Iraqi Kurdistan" territory.

The joint call has been signed by the Kurdish Friendship Group Co-Chairs François Alfonsi (Greens/EFA, France), Andreas Schieder (S&D, Austria) and Nikolaj Villumsen (LEFT, Denmark).

In their joint call, the parliamentarians have indicated that "more than one hundred of MPs, journalists, intellectuals, women's right activists, human rights activists and civil society members from Iraqi Kurdistan alert the international community about the utilisation of chemical weapons by Turkey's forces during military operations in Iraqi territory."

Accordingly, they have called on the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the UN office for Disarmament Affairs to "conduct investigations and to send an independent commission."

"Turkey's policy of aggression against the Kurdish territories of Syria (Rojava) and Iraq is increasingly brutal and systematically violates international law," the Kurdish Friendship Group has said, adding that "without a vigorous and urgent intervention, Turkey would be encouraged in its practices that endanger peace in this part of the world."

"The Kurdish Friendship Group in the European Parliament support this call and ask the international authorities to act quickly and send a delegation to investigate," they have concluded the statement." (AS/SD)

Click here to read the full joint call