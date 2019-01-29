Activists remove Kurdish flag from Iraqi Kurdistan government’s office in Brussels

2019/01/30 | 02:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Activists remove Kurdish flag from Iraqi Kurdistan government office in Brussels, Belgium, January 29, 2019. Photo: SM
BRUSSELS,— A group of activists staged a protest at the office of the representative of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Brussels on Tuesday.
The group was angry about the KRG’s response to Saturday’s protest in Shiladze.
Footage shows the activists criticizing the KRG for arresting protesters in Shiladze, where one person was killed when residents stormed a Turkish military base.
They then removed the Kurdistan flag from the office.
Last Saturday, Kurdish protesters stormed a Turkish army position in the Shiladzeh region of Iraqi Kurdistan region to protest the deaths of four civilians they said were killed last week in Turkish bombardment.
“Shiladze is not alone, Shiladze is not subversive,” the activists in Brussels shouted as they attacked the office.
The activists said that the KRG did not deserve the flag because “they are stealing, doing corruption, and being terrorists under the flag. Those who are spies don’t deserve to be under the flag.”
“It is the flag of justice, martyrs, Shiladze, and the North,” they said in reference to Kurdish areas in southeastern Turkey.
According to pro-KDP Rudaw media they threw eggs and items at the building of the KRG representative office.
The Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party KDP security forces in Duhok have begun cracking down on civilians and activists in the province, arresting dozens over the past few days.
Besides arresting journalists, they have shut down the channel’s office in Duhok, refusing to allow it to reopen.
