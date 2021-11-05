Content Intelligence Market Value to Reach $5,294.94 Mn by 2028: Stratistics MRC

2021/11/06 | 09:34 - Source: Iraq News

Global 2021 Content Intelligence Market

Stratistics MRC report, Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By Geography

MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Content Intelligence Market is accounted for $641.17 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $5,294.94 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period.



Growing acceptance of enterprise content management (ECM) systems, automated content-centric processes, and analytical solutions to identify the target audience, and rise in the adoption of several technologies across several organizations are driving the market growth.



However, huge volumes of unstructured data and a lack of data redundant solutions that limit the vendors to identify the target customers are hampering the growth of the market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Content Intelligence Market include ABBYY, Adobe, Atomic Reach, Concured Limited, Curata, Inc., Idio Ltd, Knotch, M-Files Corporation, OneSpot, Inc., Open Text Corporation, Scoop.it, Socialbakers, Vennli, Inc., Verizon Media , Amazon Web Services, Inc.



The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods.



