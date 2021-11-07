2021/11/07 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IFC, National Bank of Iraq Partner to Boost Access to Finance for SMEs, Create Jobs To support the growth of smaller businesses in Iraq and help them create jobs and overcome challenges, including from COVID-19-related disruptions, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced an investment for the National Bank of Iraq (NBI).IFC's $10 million […]

read more IFC, NBI boost access to Finance for SMEs, Create Jobs first appeared on Iraq Business News.