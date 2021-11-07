Iraqi PM Confirms His Residence in Baghdad Came Under Rocket Attack in Alleged Assassination Attempt

2021/11/07 | 07:42 - Source: Iraq News



A security source told the broadcaster that a drone believed to have been involved in the attack on Al-Kadhimi’s house has been intercepted.The Iraqi military reportedly stated that the attack has been designated an assassination attempt.The country's Shafaq news agency reported that three bodyguards of the prime minister were reportedly injured as a result of the attack.



The severity of the guards' wounds has not been specified.Some reports link the missile attack on the prime minister's home to the country's parliamentary elections held last month, the results of which are still not recognized by the Shia parties.



Baghdad saw violent clashes between law enforcement and supporters of political forces that suffered losses in the election.On Saturday, the leader of the Iraqi Shiite political party and militant group Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Kais Al-Khazali reportedly said that al-Kadhiimi would "pay the price" for the violence unfolding against protesters near the Green Zone, which included at least two dead.



