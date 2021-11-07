17-Year-Old UK Singer-Songwriter Hits iTunes Top 5 With Debut Original Single

2021/11/07 | 16:00 - Source: Iraq News

Hungarian-born, Scotland-raised singer-songwriter Hannyta has hit #5 on the iTunes Pop Songs chart in South Africa with "Wildflower."

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UK, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After releasing several successful cover singles, Hannyta has reached #5 on the iTunes Pop Songs chart in South Africa! The 17-year-old's single, "Wildflower" rounds out a Top 5 including tracks by Adele, Elton John and Ed Sheeran.



"Wildflower" is Hannyta's debut original single release.

Watch the video for "Wildflower" at

Born Hanna Olah, Hannyta is a 17-year-old singer and songwriter based in the UK.



Originally from Hungary, the talented young starlet grew up in Scotland.



Having spent a lot of time with her Aunt from Florida, she has developed a love of all things American.



After releasing a string of successful cover versions of songs by Idina Menzel, Rachel Platten and Lauren Daigle, among others, Hannyta has released "Wildflower," her debut original pop rock single.

For more information, visit www.hannyta.com

https://twitter.com/HannytaMusic

https://instagram.com/hannyta.music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ0RdNlfot6Ov9-cIuApyFA

https://www.tiktok.com/@hannyta.music

Michael StoverMTS Management Groupmichael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

News Provided By

November 07, 2021, 09:50 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

Source: C1l_rXcM1jk