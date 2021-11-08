Ten Years Jail for Iraqi Real Estate Fraud

2021/11/08 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Nineveh Criminal Court has sentenced the former director of Real Estate Registration and his assistants to ten years in prison for fraud relating to property belonging to Mosul Municipality Department.The court issued a sentence of temporary imprisonment for ten years in accordance with article (289) of Penal Code No.(111) of 1969 […]

