(Video) Iran – Resistance Units, MEK Supporters Mark 2nd Anniversary of the November 2019 Uprising

2021/11/08 | 07:14 - Source: Iraq News

PARIS, FRANCE, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the eve of the anniversary of the November 2019 uprising, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) and the Resistance Units held placards and banners and wrote graffiti to honor the martyrs and rebellious youths, who rose to overthrow the clerical regime and establish freedom and democracy in Iran.On Wednesday, November 3, these activities took place in Tehran and many other cities, including Isfahan, Bandar Abbas, Hamedan, Urmia, Ardabil, Amol, and Shooshtar.Some of the slogans used in the placards or graffiti were:“Honor the memory of martyrs of the November uprising, the flame of the uprisings will not be extinguished,”“Iran protests will continue,”“The November Uprising continues with Resistance Units,”“Death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,”“Death to Khamenei, long live freedom,”“Death to Khamenei and Raisi,”“November uprising continues with the MEK,”“Maryam Rajavi: Iran can and must be liberated,”“A free and prosperous Iran with Maryam Rajavi,”“Maryam Rajavi: Your uprising represents the glorious resistance of our nation, which does submit to humiliation,”“Massoud Rajavi: destiny is determined in the battle scene by the people and their rebellious children,”“Massoud Rajavi: The overthrow of the inhuman enemy is inevitable,”“Massoud Rajavi: November 15 is a national, enduring, and eternal day.”November 3, 2021—The network of PMOI/MEK in Iran install posters of President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Mrs.



Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi in public places.Mojahedin Khalgh Iran network in Iran honors the memory of protesters killed during the 2019 November uprising in Iran.



The 2019 uprising erupted after the gas price hike in Iran.



Over 1,500 protesters were killed by the IRGC forces.Tehran— “Rebellious youth will write Iran’s destiny.”Tehran— “We can, and we must free the occupied nation through uprising and rebellion.”Isfahan— “The overthrow of the inhumane enemy [mullahs] is certain.”Tehran— “Your [Iranian people] uprising is the perseverance of a nation that will not live in disgrace”Tehran— “Honor the memory of fellow martyred friends.



Uprisings can never be put out.”Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”Ardabil— “Maryam Rajavi: We can and we must free Iran”Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”Tehran— “A free and prosperous Iran with Maryam Rajavi”Tehran— “Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will be continued by the MEK”Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will continue”Tehran— “The November 2019 uprising will be continued by the MEK Resistance Units.”Bandar Abbas— “Down with Khamenei”Amol— “Down with Khamenei”Shushtar— “Viva PMOI/MEK.



The army of the poor marches toward freedom”Urmia— “Down with Khamenei”Hamadan— “Down with Khamenei, Viva freedom”Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)November 6, 2021

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
November 6, 2021

“The overthrow of the regime in Iran is certain,” MEK Resistance Units

