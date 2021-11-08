Wishtree signs long term agreement with UNFPA, further strengthening its partnership with the United Nations

2021/11/08 | 20:20 - Source: Iraq News

With this, Wishtree has expanded its long-standing relationship with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Ahmedabad/Pune, Sept 22, 2021) Wishtree Technologies LLP (hereinafter referred to as “Wishtree”), one of India’s leading custom software development providers is recently selected by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) under a long term agreement (LTA) to develop and enhance a health application.The UNFPA is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency.



Their mission is to deliver a world where pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.Formally known as the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA has worked on improving reproductive health across the world, spreading awareness of the same; eventually reducing the risks and mortality of pregnancy and childbirth.Wishtree, having worked with 10+ UN agencies so far for various projects has had extensive experience of international development while adhering to sustainable development goals.



The company’s efforts, technological prowess, dedication, and efficiency were driving factors behind UN choosing them for this project.On this, Wishtree’s Partner and Co-founder, Dilip Bagrecha commented, “We are using our deep contextual knowledge of UN's processes and domain coupled with our expertise in mobile and web development to deliver seamless customer service experiences through greater automation, innovation, and efficiency.



This win will not only give us the confidence to take up more such digital transformational projects further, but also give us the boost to keep making small yet significant differences in the world.”As a part of this long-term agreement tenured for three (plus two) years, Wishtree would be providing its digital transformation services to UNFPA for the development, enhancement, maintenance, and support services for mHealth Starter Pack (mHSP) mobile and web application.



It is a multilingual and comprehensive web application that shares insights on reproductive health to its users, allows scheduling consultation with doctors, watches videos for awareness, and more.



The said application has been rolled out to 30 countries already.UNFPA and Wishtree have been engaged in a technology partnership since 2018.



Now, following an extensive tender process, the new contract represents a major step-change in the relationship, a statement said.Ever since its inception, Wishtree has consistently grown and expanded as per the changing times.



They are known to take a customized approach for each of their customers, thus focusing on their experience and requirements in all aspects.



This agreement with UNFPA doesn’t only prove the company’s mettle in tech but also establishes Wishtree as a thought leader in the industry.About WishtreeWishtree Technologies LLP helps global clients in their digital journey.



Wishtree delivers digital products and platforms that help clients to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.



Wishtree follows an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain..



Wishtree uses its expertise to expand the impact of Nonprofits and International Development agencies.



The combination of services and engineering expertise makes them a unique, yet the best-fit technology partner for its customers.



For more information, visit the custom software development company website.

Marketing TeamWishtree Technologies+91 96872 06535dm@wishtreetech.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

You just read:

News Provided By

November 08, 2021, 15:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release