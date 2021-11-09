KAI wins $360m Contract with Iraqi Air Force

2021/11/09 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has announced a contract worth $360 million from the Iraqi Air Force.
Under the deal, KAI will provide logistics support, education and training for the T-50IQ aircraft over a three-year period, starting January 2022.
The T-50IQ Fighting Eagle light fighter and trainer aircraft is the Iraqi Air Force
