2021/11/09 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has announced a contract worth $360 million from the Iraqi Air Force.Under the deal, KAI will provide logistics support, education and training for the T-50IQ aircraft over a three-year period, starting January 2022.The T-50IQ Fighting Eagle light fighter and trainer aircraft is the Iraqi Air Force […]

read more KAI wins $360m Contract with Iraqi Air Force first appeared on Iraq Business News.