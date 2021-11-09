Successful Handover of Mheila Water Treatment Plant

2021/11/09 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Lebanese-based Khatib & Alami (K&A) has announced the successful handover of the Mheila Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on the banks of Basra's Shatt al-Arab river, with a capacity of 72,000 m³/day.The plant is the first of its kind in the region because it's reverse osmosis system enables flexible operation […]

