INOC to Negotiate with Chevron to Develop Dhi Qar Oil Fields

2021/11/10 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi Cabinet has authorised the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) to negotiate directly with US oil company Chevron to develop four oil fields in Dhi Qar Governorate.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, the fields constitute the Nasiriyah block, which has a target output of 600,000 barrels of […]
