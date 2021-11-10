INOC to Negotiate with Chevron to Develop Dhi Qar Oil Fields

2021/11/10 | 04:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Cabinet has authorised the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC) to negotiate directly with US oil company Chevron to develop four oil fields in Dhi Qar Governorate.According to a statement from the Ministry of Oil, the fields constitute the Nasiriyah block, which has a target output of 600,000 barrels of […]

