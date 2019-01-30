عربي | كوردى
Australia: Immigration Detention and Community Statistics Summary - 31 December 2018
2019/01/30 | 04:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Government of Australia

Country: Afghanistan, Australia, Christmas Island (Australia), India, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Nauru, New Zealand, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Viet Nam, World



At 31 December 2018, there were 1285 people in immigration detention facilities. A further 696 people were living in the community after being approved for a residence determination and 15,674 were living in the community after grant of a Bridging E visa.

