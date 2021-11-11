2021/11/11 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Michael Knights, for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The Harrowing of Mustafa Kadhimi Militias' repeated targeting of Kadhimi, including this week's attack on his home, emphasizes that Kadhimi has done something right in […]

read more The Harrowing of Mustafa Kadhimi first appeared on Iraq Business News.