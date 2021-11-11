2021/11/11 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Erbil and Baghdad have reportedly reached a deal valued at 10 billion Iraqi dinars ($6.8 million) to sell chicken from Iraqi Kurdistan's Akre district to central and southern Iraq.More here.(Source: Kurdistan 24)

read more Kurdistan to Export Chicken to Central and Southern Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.