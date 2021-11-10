“When Mercy Meets Misery” by Bishop W.E. Brooks is a potent handbook about the encompassing love of Christ.

2021/11/11 | 11:04 - Source: Iraq News

When Mercy Meets Misery

Willie Brooks

A devotional account that allows the readers to feel God’s never-ending love and presence no matter how hard their struggles in life may seem.

Most of us have experienced it to some degree or another.



It is not a cakewalk.



I want to encourage you, however, to understand the misery is permitted by God to further your purpose for Him.”

— Bishop W.E.



Brooks

EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “When Mercy Meets Misery”: a spiritual digest that allows the readers to discover how mercy ministered to misery and brings a miraculous change to someone’s life.



“When Mercy Meets Misery” is the creation of published author Bishop W.E.



Brooks, a pastor who loves jogging, fishing, reading, and listening to music.Brooks shares, “This book is about the powerful transcending love of Christ for the downtrodden and others who have been forgotten or counted out.



It also reveals the power of restoration and forgiveness to a woman (who like us today) was troubled within from past hurt, abuse, and neglect.



Her dysfunctions followed her into her adulthood causing her to make bad choices in relationships with men.



Its inspiration was birthed from a study of the encounter Jesus had with the Woman of Samaria at Jacobs well (John 4:4-26).”Published by Book Vine Press, Brooks’ new book is a poignant narrative of the life of a Samaritan woman who experienced the worst life had to offer and later on became an influential woman in the city where she lived.



While reading, readers will come to feel mixed emotions of happiness and sadness as they place themselves as they turn each page of the book.Through this life-changing book, the author hopes that readers will never have to deal with the issues the Samaritan woman have experienced as they are about to feel Christ’s presence and prepare them for a great destiny ahead.BOOK VINE PRESS is a Chicago-based hybrid publishing Company, Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors.



With 18 years of publishing and marketing experience, we provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.



Their mission is to provide authors with the most cost-effective and quality service.



We’re here to correct the major mistakes that most self-publishing companies have done, i.e.



high retail pricing and printing cost, poor editing and erroneous marketing approaches, which are the main reasons why a book is not in the hands of most readers.

Willie BrooksBook Vine Press+1 619-490-0884email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

You just read:

News Provided By

November 10, 2021, 21:49 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release