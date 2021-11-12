2021/11/12 | 03:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Karkh anti-corruption central criminal court has recently sentenced several people regarding corruption in office: A manager of the procurement committee in Nineveh was sentenced to two years in prison for submitting fake receipts regarding the shelter of IDPs in the province; The Director General of the Tax Authority in Iraq was sentenced […]

read more Public Servants Jailed for Corruption first appeared on Iraq Business News.