Iraq reported to have closed Belarusian Consulates

2021/11/12 | 03:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly ordered the closure of the honorary consulates of Belarus in Baghdad and Erbil.According to Rojnews, the decision was made due to the ease with which Iraqis were being granted visas to travel to Belarus, and the continuing refugee crisis on that country's border […]

