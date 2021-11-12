Esmae Gives It All Up to Get it All in Latest Single

2021/11/13 | 02:20 - Source: Iraq News

“Had It All” is the singer’s second single off of her EP “Do Better,” giving listeners hope for finding beauty in new beginnings

Music is my way of processing the world around me.”

— Esmae

YARM, ENGLAND, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising star and British singer-songwriter Esmae has stayed happily busy in 2021 following the release of her debut single, “OughtaKnow,” which was a great success on streaming platforms.



Hot on the heels of “Oughta Know’s” popularity, Esmae is set to release her second single “Had It All” on November 19th.“Had It All” features the soulful singer lamenting a relationship marked by exhaustion, betrayal and an acknowledgment by the song’s protagonist of “here we go again.” The lyrics “we could’ve had it all,” echo throughout the song, dripping with raw emotion, reminding both the protagonist and her lover of the incredible possibilities their love could have embodied if not for her lover’s betrayal.“Had it All,” effortlessly blends genres, giving listeners an empowering yet haunting ballad that’s driven by an urban pop beat where the lyrics and music greatly complement each other to paint a picture of how the song's protagonist recognises her worth in the face of an emotionally, mentally, and physically draining relationship.



Instead of accepting more of the same and giving up on love, the protagonist finds newfound hope in taking control of her life and walking away from a hurtful relationship and in the process learning how to love herself more.Esmae’s lyrics remind listeners throughout the song that we are all masters of our destiny and that sometimes we may have to walk away from people and situations that no longer serve us well and that strip us of our power.“Music is my way of processing the world around me.



For many listeners, music is an inspirational medium that can profoundly capture the emotions of a situation they are going through or empower them to make changes in their lives,” said Esmae.



“‘Had It All’ is one of these life-altering moments when a woman realizes she’s worth more than the heartache her lover is causing her.



I hope that listeners find can the same sense of empowerment the protagonist does and are reminded that they have so much to offer to others, but more importantly, to themselves.”“Oughta Know,” Esmae’s first release off of her EP “Do Better” found an enthusiastic audience, with over 56,000 streams of the song to date.



Esmae is hoping “Had It All” is met with the same positive response and support from the public.Since breaking onto the UK music scene, Esmae has amassed a varied fanbase who appreciate her raw vocal talent, moving lyrics, and approachable personality.



Beyond that, Esmae has also gained respect from the international media, who have called her style "spellbinding" and "addictive," praising her for her unique tone and impressive range.“Had It All” is available on major streaming platforms at https://ditto.fm/had-it-all-esmae_a2b00c5398.



Fans can follow Esmae’s journey on her Instagram page or official YouTube channel.About EsmaeDubbed as the next up-and-coming star in the songwriting scene British born Esmae has enamored audiences around the world with her raw vocal talent, unique sound, and moving lyrics.



The songstress has been lauded by media across the globe, praised for her undeniable talent and her upbeat personality.



Fans can learn more about Esmae and her music on her official YouTube and Instagram accounts.

