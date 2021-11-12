2021/11/13 | 15:26 - Source: Iraq News

Allen and Subriana Pierce, Leading Food and beverage Expert, and Managing Partners of Navigator Sales & Marketing

The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition

The DotCom Magazine Exclusive Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

The Power Of Zoom Interview Issue

Allen and Subriana Pierce, Leading Food and beverage Experts, and Managing Partners of Navigator Sales & Marketing Zoom Interviewed

Allen and Subriana Pierce are absolute leaders in the space, and their straight forward approach is really impressive.



It's no wonder they are "go to" leaders in the field!”

— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen and Subriana Pierce, Leading Food and beverage Experts, and Managing Partners of Navigator Sales & Marketing Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Allen and Subriana Pierce, leading food and beverage experts and Managing Partners of Navigator Sales & Marketing joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Allen and Subriana Pierce has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.



Allen and Subriana Pierce joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAllen and Subriana Pierce, leading food and beverage experts, and dominant Managing Partners of Navigator Sales & Marketing has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Allen and Subriana Pierce of Navigator Sales & Marketing join other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series.



In the interview, Allen and Subriana Pierce discusses the newest offerings of Navigator Sales & Marketing, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares interesting thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.



Allen and Subriana Pierce join other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Allen and Subriana Pierce was amazing.



They have an incredible background in the food and beverage space.



The success of Navigator Sales & Marketing is a true testament to their team and their people.



It was a real honor to have Allen and Subriana Pierce on the video series.



Interviewing Allen and Subriana Pierce was a lot of fun, educational and incredible.



It was superb to have Allen and Subriana Pierce on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what they have to say.”Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer.



We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Allen and Subriana Pierce of Navigator Sales & Marketing has a remarkably interesting story.



We were incredibly glad to have Allen and Subriana Pierce on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Navigator Sales & Marketing.



There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world.



I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many smart and talented people are building amazing companies.



Allen and Subriana Pierce and Navigator Sales & Marketing are providing an outstanding service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a incomparable company.



As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Allen and Subriana Pierce who are forging an incredible path for others.



At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world.



We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected.



Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them.



Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort.



We salute the leaders of this world like Allen and Subriana Pierce”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference.



Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it.



In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about.



If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine.



The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

andrew jacobDotCom Magazine+1 602-909-9890email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

Allen & Subriana Pierce, Managing Partners, Navigator Sales & Marketing, A DotCom Magazine Interview

You just read:

News Provided By

November 12, 2021, 21:07 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?