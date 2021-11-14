Iraq launches COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

2021/11/14 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with the Iraqi Ministry of Health, today launched a national COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign covering all Iraq including the Kurdistan Region and targeting over 12 million people with children 12 years old and above.The campaign which commenced today will last until December 31st 2021, and will certainly […]

