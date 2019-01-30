Al-Halbusi participates in Chatham house meeting

2019/01/30 | 07:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
Parliament Speaker Muhammed al-Halbusi participated in the meeting of the Chatham House Centre on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed the main challenges that Iraq is currently facing and what is causing it.
Al-Halbusi asserted that the most prominent challenges are the lack of services and jobs opportunity where the local governmental jobs capacities unable to contain the large numbers of the graduates and the private sector is not that active in terms of providing jobs.
INA - BAGHDAD
Parliament Speaker Muhammed al-Halbusi participated in the meeting of the Chatham House Centre on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed the main challenges that Iraq is currently facing and what is causing it.
Al-Halbusi asserted that the most prominent challenges are the lack of services and jobs opportunity where the local governmental jobs capacities unable to contain the large numbers of the graduates and the private sector is not that active in terms of providing jobs.