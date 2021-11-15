West Qurna-2 produces its One-Billionth Barrel of Oil

2021/11/15 | 04:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's West Qurna-2 oilfield has just produced its one-billionth barrel of oil.At a ceremony to mark the event, which was attended by Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said the field started with production of 220,000 bpd, rising to 400,000 bpd, with plans for peak production of 800,000 […]

