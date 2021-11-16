LUKoil files Development Plan for Iraq's Eridu Oilfield

2021/11/16 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Russia's LUKoil and Japan's Inpex Corporation have applied to Iraq's state-owned Dhi-Qar Oil Company (DQOC) for what Lukoil describes as "commerciality of reserves", and filed a preliminary proposal on the development of the Eridu oil field within Block-10.According to Lukoil, geological exploration has proved significant reserves, making Eridu the largest discovery […]

