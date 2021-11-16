Hill International wins contract for Downtown Sulaymaniyah

2021/11/16 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Hill International has reportedly been awarded a contract relating to the Downtown Sulaymaniyah project in Iraqi Kurdistan.According to Construction Week, the company will "support the selection of an international design consultant and manage, review and verify, as well as cost manage [the] development." Downtown Sulaymaniyah is the flagship investment project of […]

