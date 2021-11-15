Santo Blockchain Labs Opens Latin America Subsidiary in the Republic of Panama

2021/11/16 | 14:00 - Source: Iraq News

AVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp.



dba Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK: SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service today announces, that it has legally incorporated its new Latin America subsidiary "Santo Blockchain Labs of Panama, S.A." in Panama City the Republic of Panama.



The main focus of this new subsidiary is to officially have a physical legal presence, with local tech support in the Republic of Panama to be able to participate in any RFPs "Request for Proposals" from the up and coming new crypto and blockchain governmental laws currently being studied on the Legislation floor in the Government of the Republic of Panama.



It will also serve as a stepping stone for Latin America crypto and blockchain industry.Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo stated; "To be able to get awarded contracts, we must have a local and legal presence to show we have skin in the game; that we are hiring local talent, and that we are helping develop the new up and coming crypto and blockchain laws." additionally Yglesias stated; "this branch will also help with tech support on the American hemisphere and pick-up where the Vietnamese team clocks-off during non-working hours, truly becoming a 24 hour blockchain company."ABOUT SANTO:The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama.



The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle.



This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption.



Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources.



A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services.



Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs SKULLYS, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.



All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements.



These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable.



These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies.



These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.



However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.



Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations.



All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain.



These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens.



The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects.



There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof.



We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

