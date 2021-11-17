UN Condemns attempts to Discredit Iraqi Election

2021/11/17 | 03:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez (Mexico): The members of the Security Council welcomed the Secretary-General's report on Iraq's electoral process and the assistance of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) to that process, pursuant to resolution 2576 (2021).The members […]

