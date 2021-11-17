"Dangerous" ISIL chieftain arrested in Iraq

2021/11/17 | 08:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- According to Iraqi sources, intelligence forces of Iraq’s Ministry of Defence arrested one of the dangerous ISIL commanders in an operation conducted in Nineveh in northern Iraq on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Iraq’s Ministry of Defence described the detained ISIL element as “dangerous” who was in charge of the military wing of the terrorist group.



The statement added that earlier before his arrest, an arrest warrant of this ISIL member had been issued.

The news today came after the Iraq Intelligence Service said in a statement on Monday that an ISIL commander was captured by Iraqi forces alive.

This statement said that Iraqi army troops in cooperation with the counter-terrorism forces in Rutba city could identify and arrest a top chieftain of the ISIL terrorist group in Al Anbar governorate.

This senior terrorist was in charge of transferring foodstuff and logistics to the ISIL terrorists in their hideouts in the western province.

While Iraq declared victory in 2017 over the ISIL, the remnants of the terrorist group are still operating in some provinces across Iraq.

The Governorates of Diyala, Saladin, Baghdad, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Al Anbar are the main areas in Iraq where ISIL movements and terrorist operations against military forces and civilians are taking place.

