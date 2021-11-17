Syria, Iraq discuss cooperation in domains of industry, investment

2021/11/17 | 11:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Baghdad, SANA- Syria and Iraq have discussed means to develop bilateral relations in the domains of industry and investment.

That came during a meeting between Syria’s Ambassador to Iraq Sattam Jadaan al-Dandah and Head of the Iraqi Federation of Industries, Adel Okab at the headquarters of the federation in Baghdad.

Both sides hailed the rapid growth of cooperation between the two brotherly countries on different levels, affirming willingness to upgrade the bilateral relations to higher levels.

“The meeting tackled the new Syrian investment law and means to carry out industrial investment projects in the two countries in a way that would enhance their financial and scientific resources and their economic capabilities,” Ambassador al-Dandah said in a statement to SANA correspondent on Baghdad.

Al-Dandah added that the two sides also discussed the possibility of holding a conference for the Iraqi industrialists in Damascus to set a work map that would meet the desire of both sides to boost the economic cooperation and to hold carry out integrated industrial projects.

Ruaa al-Jazaeri