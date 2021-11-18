2021/11/18 | 03:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Restores Hope to Rural Women in the Traditional Dairy Processing in Nineveh Governorate As part of its efforts to develop and diversify livelihoods, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is working to empower rural women and restore hope to returnees through […]

read more Dairy Industry Empowers Women in Nineveh first appeared on Iraq Business News.