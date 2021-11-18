Iraq Completes $685m Bond Issuance

2021/11/18 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has successfully completed the sale of a 1-trillion-dinar (£685-million) construction bond issuance, also know as a "binaa bond".The Ministry of Finance issued the bonds for sale on the local financial market at the start of October, in two categories: IQD500,000 bonds with annual interest of 6 percent for two years; […]

