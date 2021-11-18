Iraq's Economic Update -- October 2021

2021/11/18 | 04:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the World Bank: Economic growth is gradually recovering following last year's pandemic-related contraction, partly due to higher non-oil activity.Improved global oil market conditions are expected to reinforce growth in the medium term and turn the fiscal and external balances to surpluses from 2021, and to reverse the recent surge in debt.Latest Developments: […]

