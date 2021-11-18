Battery Elements Corporation Files NI 43-101 on its wholly-owned West Gore Project in Nova Scotia

2021/11/18 | 19:44 - Source: Iraq News

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battery Elements Corporation ("Battery Elements", or "Battery Elements Resource Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant, indepndent technical report (the "Report") on its wholly-owned West Gore project in Nova Scotia, Canada.The Report was filed on October 28, 2021, with an effective date of October 28, 2021, and is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the West Gore antimony/gold (Sb-Au) Project, Nova Scotia, Canada." The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".



The Report is available for review on SEDAR and on the Company's website.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Qualified Persons and Technical InformationThe site visit was undertaken by Michael Corey, P.



Geo.



FAusIMM.



Mr Corey is an independent Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by the NI 43-101.The Report was prepared for Battery Elements Corp.



Resource Corp.



by Mark S.



King (P.



Geo.



qualifications) is an independent Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.The Qualified Person ("QP") has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Battery Elements Corp.Battery Elements Corp.



is a pre-IPO exploration and development company.



The Company is focused on doing a roll-up of global antimony assets, with the stated objective of being able to supply 6-8% of the world antimony market over the next five years.



Its first target is West Gore, Nova Scotia-Canada's foremost historic antimony operation.



Antimony is regarded as one of the most important metals of our time and is critical to developing the "green economy.



"The West Gore project lies in the Meguma gold camp and consists of an underground mine and large stockpiles of mineralised antimony and gold by-product.



Battery Element's initial focus is to reprocess the stockpiles and utilising the cash flows to bring the mine back into operation.To learn more about antimony, download our antimony primer.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Cautionary StatementsThis news release includes certain "forward-looking" statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation.



Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information.



There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materiall from those anticipated in such statements.



Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

