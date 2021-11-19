2021/11/19 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Ministry of Youth, UNFPA, FBA Hold Organizational Development Leadership Training for the Youth, Peace, Security Coalition The Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA) and UNFPA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth & Sports, held the first Organizational Development Leadership training for the Iraqi Coalition on Youth, Peace, Security (YPS).During the five-day training, experts on the […]

read more Organizational Development Leadership Training for YPS first appeared on Iraq Business News.