Chevron's Oil Deal with Iraq

2021/11/19 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Writing in Oil Price, Simon Watkins says that, given the negative history of dealing with China over the Nassiriyah project and the fact that Russia is occupied elsewhere in the country and the region, the United States might be in an unusually positive position to take a significant role in either the Nassiriyah field development […]

