At Baghdad workshop, the search for Iraq's looted artifacts gets serious

2019/01/30 | 08:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Before ISIS militants were dislodged from Iraq in
2017, they stole thousands of ancient artifacts. Most are still missing, and an
international team of archaeologists is turning detective to recover as many as
possible.In 2014 and 2015, during its occupation of most of the
country, the jihadist group raided and wrecked historical sites on what UNESCO
called an "industrial" scale, using the loot to fund its operations
through a smuggling network extending through the Middle East and beyond."We're trying to recover a lot of artifacts and need
all local and international resources to work. Iraq cannot do this on its
own," said Bruno Deslandes, a conservation architect at the U.N. cultural
agency.He spoke at a workshop at Baghdad's National Museum convened
to coordinate international retrieval efforts.Video that went viral after it was released by ISIS in 2014 showed militants using bulldozers and drills to tear down murals and
statues the 3,000-year-old Assyrian site of Nimrud near Mosul. What they did
not destroy they smuggled and traded.Deslandes was the first international expert to access the
site in early 2017 while ISIS was still being driven out.With the battle raging just kilometres away, he and his team
had to work quickly to assess damage to the site, using 3D scanning and
satellite imagery. Within minutes, they gathered a trove of data he says will
be critical in tracking lost items down."When an artifact has been taken, we can document the
footprint left," Deslandes said."We document this very precisely... so we can recover
it... When we have an artifact in Europe or somewhere matching this
specification we can... yes!" he added, clapping his hands together for
emphasis.'TIP OF THE ICEBERG'The workshop, which brought together Iraqi and foreign
police, customs officials and archeological experts, was the second in two
years organised by the European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq.Law enforcement officials said they can help Iraqi police
track down the objects using databases of seizures and other information,
including smuggling routes.Mariya Polner of the World Customs Organization (WCO) said
reports of cultural heritage seizures by customs officials worldwide were
"only the tip of the iceberg", and that better coordination between
the WCO's 183 members states had helped increase recoveries.In 2017, the WCO said customs officers recovered more than
14,000 items looted worldwide including antiquities, paintings and statues, 48
percent up from the previous year.Eckhard Laufer, a participating police officer from Germany,
said many private collectors and some museums often did not question the
provenance of artifacts. "It is one of the biggest problems in
crime."Deslandes said sites inside Iraq were still at risk.
"When a site is liberated, it doesn't mean the looting has finished."
