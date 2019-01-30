عربي | كوردى
At Baghdad workshop, the search for Iraq's looted artifacts gets serious
2019/01/30 | 08:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Before ISIS militants were dislodged from Iraq in

2017, they stole thousands of ancient artifacts. Most are still missing, and an

international team of archaeologists is turning detective to recover as many as

possible.In 2014 and 2015, during its occupation of most of the

country, the jihadist group raided and wrecked historical sites on what UNESCO

called an "industrial" scale, using the loot to fund its operations

through a smuggling network extending through the Middle East and beyond."We're trying to recover a lot of artifacts and need

all local and international resources to work. Iraq cannot do this on its

own," said Bruno Deslandes, a conservation architect at the U.N. cultural

agency.He spoke at a workshop at Baghdad's National Museum convened

to coordinate international retrieval efforts.Video that went viral after it was released by ISIS in 2014 showed militants using bulldozers and drills to tear down murals and

statues the 3,000-year-old Assyrian site of Nimrud near Mosul. What they did

not destroy they smuggled and traded.Deslandes was the first international expert to access the

site in early 2017 while ISIS was still being driven out.With the battle raging just kilometres away, he and his team

had to work quickly to assess damage to the site, using 3D scanning and

satellite imagery. Within minutes, they gathered a trove of data he says will

be critical in tracking lost items down."When an artifact has been taken, we can document the

footprint left," Deslandes said."We document this very precisely... so we can recover

it... When we have an artifact in Europe or somewhere matching this

specification we can... yes!" he added, clapping his hands together for

emphasis.'TIP OF THE ICEBERG'The workshop, which brought together Iraqi and foreign

police, customs officials and archeological experts, was the second in two

years organised by the European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq.Law enforcement officials said they can help Iraqi police

track down the objects using databases of seizures and other information,

including smuggling routes.Mariya Polner of the World Customs Organization (WCO) said

reports of cultural heritage seizures by customs officials worldwide were

"only the tip of the iceberg", and that better coordination between

the WCO's 183 members states had helped increase recoveries.In 2017, the WCO said customs officers recovered more than

14,000 items looted worldwide including antiquities, paintings and statues, 48

percent up from the previous year.Eckhard Laufer, a participating police officer from Germany,

said many private collectors and some museums often did not question the

provenance of artifacts. "It is one of the biggest problems in

crime."Deslandes said sites inside Iraq were still at risk.

"When a site is liberated, it doesn't mean the looting has finished."

