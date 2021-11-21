Green Initiative to start in Mosul

2021/11/21 | 03:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Mosul Eye Association will commence its seminal Green Mosul Initiative November 24 in a special opening ceremony at the Northern Technical University.Together with students, civil activists, university heads, government officials and guests from the international community, the association will begin planting more than 5,000 trees across 12 locations of public use in Mosul City […]

