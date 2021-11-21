Iraq's PMU forces arrest two ISIL terrorists in Nineveh prov.

2021/11/21 | 13:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The series of counter-terrorist operations of Iraqi army forces still are continuing in different parts of the country.Iraqi forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation against ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Kirkuk province, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces smashed positions of terrorists during the operation.



Security sources said that two elements of ISIL were identified and arrested in the operation.

Meanwhile, Iraqi security forces recently confiscated large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL during a large-scale operation in Nineveh province.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into the areas of Diyala province in Iraq but the timely intervention of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, also known as Hash al-Sha’abi, prevented them from achieving their malicious goal.

