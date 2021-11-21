Iraq, US emphasize significance of applying Sinjar contract

2021/11/21 | 18:12 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN) Masrour Barzani, Head of northern Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), along with Lloyd Austin US Defense Secretary have highlighted the significance of employing the Sinjar deal made with Baghdad.Based on a statement published by the KRG, this occurred on Saturday in a conference of both sides on the sidelines of a regional security summit in Manama, capital of Bahrain.The statement also mentioned Austin reiterated KRG as “an important ally and partner of the United States in the region” and reconfirmed Washington’s “commitment to continue supporting the Kurdistan region and the Peshmerga forces in confronting Daesh/ISIS."The statement expressed that Barzani along with Austin emphasized the significance of "implementing the Sinjar Agreement, and resolving outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil."

