2021/11/22 | 12:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Kumar Pratik, for CS Global Partners.Last year, the world came to a standstill following the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, disrupting life as we knew it.One of the greatest challenges to the impending global health crisis was the introduction of stringent travel restrictions which saw many, near and far, trapped in a […]

read more Iraqis Look to Second Citizenship to Expand Global Mobility first appeared on Iraq Business News.