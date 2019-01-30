Wife of jailed Bahraini footballer asks Thai PM for his release

2019/01/30 | 09:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The wife of jailed Bahraini footballer Hakeem Al Araibi pleaded with Thailand's prime minister on Wednesday to ensure he is not extradited to his native country, saying he faces torture there and should be sent back to asylum in Australia."He would go back to face imprisonment, torture and possible death. Please help my husband. I don't want to lose him," Araibi's wife wrote on Wednesday in an open letter to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha."I am terrified that the final decision to deport him will take place within the next few days," she said in the letter, which was obtained from Araibi's lawyer.Lawyer Nadthasiri Bergman said the wife has asked for her name not to be published out of fear of her safety.Araibi, who fled Bahrain in 2014 and was later granted asylum in Australia, was arrested in Bangkok in November on an Interpol notice issued at Bahrain's request..He was convicted of vandalising a police station in Bahrain and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia. He denies wrongdoing, saying he was playing in a televised football match at the time of the alleged vandalism.Human rights groups say Bahraini authorities tortured Araibi because of his brother's political activities during the Arab Spring uprising in 2011. Bahraini authorities deny allegations of torture.
