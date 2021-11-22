ArtRevSol & DFE Present Mack Ben Widdit

2021/11/22 | 18:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- While most hustle to look good, Mack Ben Widdit makes hustlin' look good in his fresh pair of G-Fazos.

They want me draped in designer But the hood in me won’t give the G- Fazos up I’m in the trap get my pesos up You make five hundred a day so what”

— Mack Ben Widdit

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & DFE (Don’t Fold Entertainment) present Mack Ben Widdit "G-Fazos".The site where, Patrick Henry a U.S.



Founding Father, first declared, "Give Me Liberty, Or Give Me Death." emerges the next Major Independent label, Don't Fold Entertainment (DFE)DFE's newest signee, Mack Ben Widdit, hails from the southside of Richmond and has been on a mission that he’s quickly proven capable of; to show the world he’s the rising superstar and is going to take the music industry over by storm.Having already released such singles as: "IIwII (It Is What It Is)," "Popping Shit," "Bigger Amount," and "Real Back"; Mack Ben Widdit is back with his new single "G-Fazos".Keeping it real and keeping it gutter is what Mack Ben Widdit's "G-Fazos" is all about.



Can keep the designer, give Mack Ben Widdit a pair of G-Fazos so he can drip all over the city.While most hustle to look good, Mack Ben Widdit makes hustlin' look good in his fresh pair of G-Fazos.Make sure to check back often for more music, videos, merch, and market visit information from the street's most demanded artist.



Follow the movement today, catch (DFE) Don’t Fold Entertainment on social media everywhere..All Links: https://linktr.ee/mackbenwidditContact Info: Tweezy: dntfoldceo@gmail.com | (804) 956-7946

