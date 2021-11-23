Young Iraqis Receive Grants to Kickstart their Businesses

2021/11/23 | 03:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Twenty innovative business ideas driven by young people from Kirkuk and Mosul have received a grant of US$ 5,000 each.This will help kick-start their business ideas and boost the local start-up system.The startups include unique solutions to smart home systems, women's health and wellbeing, taxi services for women and environmentally friendly architecture.It is a part of the 'Youth Innovation and Creativity Award' project implemented by the Kurdistan Organization for Human Rights Watch (KOHRW) and the United […]

